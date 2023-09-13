Cold front moves through this week bringing storms, cooler temps



It has been a hot day across Middle Georgia, but scattered storms in the area have helped to cool us a bit.

Tomorrow a cold front will approach the area bringing another round of scattered storms.

Highs will be warming to the upper 80s and low 90s through early afternoon.

A few storms could be strong, but widespread severe storms are not expected.



As the front moves through we will see some residual storm activity into Thursday evening.

Highs on Thursday will warm into the mid-80s as cooler, drier air pushes in.



Cooler weather will be sticking around into the weekend with highs in the mid-80s into next week.

Most of us will stay dry Friday and Saturday before another round of showers and storms move in Sunday.



The tropics have been pretty active for the past few weeks and that is continuing this week as well.

There is an area of interest in the eastern Atlantic, but at the moment we are not expecting direct impacts in the next week.