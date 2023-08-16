Cold front brings cooler, drier conditions this week



It has been a stormy night across Middle Georgia, as a cold front fired up a few severe storms early.

The front will continue to push south into our area, before stalling sometime Wednesday.

Behind the front, dry/comfortable air will move in, along with dry conditions.

A few showers will be possible south of the stationary boundary, but severe storms are not in the forecast.

Highs in Macon will be limited to the low 90s (!!) Wednesday and Thursday.



With dry air across Middle Georgia, our rain chances will be limited to our southernmost counties.

By Sunday we will see a slight surge in moisture, bringing rain chances back to the area.



We will also see highs warm back to the mid-90s by the weekend.

The weekend will be starting a trend of warmer-than-normal conditions that look to hang around through next week.



As we move further into the peak of hurricane season, the tropics appear to be waking up.

We are watching two waves off the coast of Africa with a small chance of cyclone formation the next week.

There is also a small disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico we will need to keep an eye on.

Right now though, our immediate forecast is looking dry.