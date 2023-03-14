Cold air returns to Middle Georgia Tuesday with breezy conditions



Skies cleared today across Middle Georgia, in the wake of a cold front that pushed through on Sunday.

Clear skies this evening will lead to lows in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the low 30s.

Sunshine returns on Tuesday, but it won’t help us warm up much during the afternoon.

Highs will warm into the mid and upper 50s across the area with winds gusting up to 20 mph.



This cold air will stick around into the overnight hours as well, resulting in potentially freezing weather.

Freeze Watches and Warnings have been issued for much of the area starting at 11 pm Tuesday and lasting through Wednesday at 11 am.

Make sure your sensitive plants are covered or moved indoors and that pets have a warm place to shelter.



We will stay dry through most of the week with highs slowly warming back to the 70s by Thursday.

This sets us up for what looks to be a soggy St. Patrick’s Day.

There are still some questions about when the rain will start to push through, but right now this looks like a mainly afternoon/overnight event.

We could see a few thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather doesn’t look likely.



After the rain moves out on Saturday, skies will clear and temperatures will once again cool off.

By Sunday, highs will only warm into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Expect a chilly day at the Cherry Blossom Parade.