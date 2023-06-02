Cochran couple to host inclusive Pride picnic on June 7

In celebration of Pride Month, Cochran residents Katie and Nikki Weaver say they plan to host an inclusive Pride picnic aimed at bringing together and celebrating the diverse population of Cochran and Middle Georgia.

The event, which the couple emphasizes is for everyone, not just the LGBTQ+ community, is scheduled for June 7 on the lawn outside the Bleckley County Courthouse.

“I’m excited to being able to celebrate everybody in this community,” Weaver said. “I’m excited for myself as I’m part of the community, (and) my wife is. I’m just ecstatic.”

The Weavers say they hope the picnic will provide a safe space for people to be themselves and celebrate diversity in their community. The picnic will start at 5:30 on June 7.