Cochran community supports child’s cancer fight

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Caroline Eckles is one of four kids, and she’s a second-grader at the primary school.

In November, her world was turned upside down. Doctors diagnosed her with a childhood cancer called neuroblastoma.

Her father, Grant, says as tough as the diagnosis is she’s handling it well. Even after being rushed to the hospital a few days ago.

“Two nights ago she was so sick she couldn’t even sit up at three in the morning and just terrible. And every day since then she’s been great and sassy is the only word I can say. She is the boss, and she is sassy as could be,” he said.

Caroline lost her hair from chemo. Tracy Holder, the school resource officer at the Primary School, decided to host an event Sunday in support of Caroline.

Caroline couldn’t attend because she’s still in the hospital. Her community attended the event though, and nearly 20 people including Tracy and one of Caroline’s little brothers shaved their heads in her honor.

“The fact that so many people wanted to join in after we were done. And family members that hadn’t even shaved their heads before I mean, it’s awesome and I just hope she knows how much she’s loved,” she said.

Eckles says all the support towards his family has been overwhelming at times. He says they’ve felt love like never before.

While they’ve been blessed with donations, he says they could really use the prayers.

“God’s the only way we’re going to make it through this and get good news, and good reports. I’m sure this is going to be a long journey donations definitely help but the prayers are the main thing,” he said.

Holder says the goal of the event was to help make Caroline feel less alone.

“I’m just happy that she sees that you can be a girl and still be bald and still rock it,” she said.

If you’d like to shave your head in honor of Caroline you can film a video and tag Sweet Caroline Kate on Facebook. To make a donation, you can send it through Venmo to @Grant-Eckles.