Cochran commemorates Memorial Day, honoring local fallen war heroes

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cochran community marked Memorial Day Monday with a public gathering at the Cochran City Auditorium. The event was held to honor the local men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in battle.

“This is a special day to me because it honors the people that gave everything they had and pays tribute to them and it pays tribute to the families,” Cochran Mayor Billy Yoemans said.

The city placed flags outside the courthouse in honor of 55 local war heroes who lost their lives in service to their country.

Patrick Mimbs, a U.S. Army veteran, urged the community to appreciate the sacrifices made by these veterans.

“I could’ve easily ended up in their position, but I didn’t,” he said. “They made the ultimate sacrifice, and they didn’t make it back. The fact that they were willing to do that for us is special.”