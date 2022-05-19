Coca-Cola United, CGTC hold CDL hiring fair

Coca-Cola United partnered with Central Georgia Technical College to hold a commercial driver's license (CDL) hiring fair Wednesday.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Coca-Cola United partnered with Central Georgia Technical College to hold a commercial driver’s license (CDL) hiring fair Wednesday.

Coca-Cola United is the bottling company that helps sell and distribute Coca-Cola products across Middle Georgia.

Students at CGTC go through a five-week training program and earn their CDL upon completion.

Eddie Cummins, the manager of Coca-Cola United’s Sales Center, says holding fairs like this helps keep hiring local.

CGTC Caleb Wasden, who’s also a junior at Warner Robins High School, says the CDL program has given him and his classmates a head start.

“Since we get the certification once we’re done, we automatically get $4 raises when we get on job site compared to if you were to just walk up in there,” he said.

“Career paths are unlimited so you can come in as a CDL driver and you can work for us and learn any other aspect of the company you want to,” Cummins said.

If you are interested in a career with Coca-Cola United, visit CocaColaUnited.com.