Coca-Cola investing $85 million in Macon warehouse expansion, creating 50 new jobs

Coca-Cola broke ground on an $85 million investment in Macon on Friday, announcing an expansion of its warehouse that will provide more jobs for the local community.

The expansion will add 260,000 square feet to the Macon facility, and the company plans to create 50 new jobs for Macon-Bibb County. Sales manager Eddie Cummins spoke about the opportunities the expansion will bring to Middle Georgia.

“We have an existing 220 employees, (and) we’re gonna add about 50 new jobs for Macon-Bibb County,” Cummins said. “It’s gonna bring more jobs, more distribution for our local team, and we’re gonna expand our warehouse and distribution to more territory than we currently serve.”

The new warehouse will be equipped with a new automated system called Vertique, which will improve efficiency and accuracy for customers. Crawford Jones, Vice President of the East Region for Coca-Cola, shared his excitement for the new technology.

“This is technology that we’ve been adding throughout the company throughout the southeast,” he said. “It’s called Vertique. It’s automation, and it just gives us an opportunity for better jobs, more jobs and better accuracy for our customers.”

The company hopes to have the new warehouse up and running next year.