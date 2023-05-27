Coastal low pressure brings cool, breezy weather for the weekend



It was another pleasant day across Middle Georgia, but changes are on the way for the weekend.

An area of low pressure off the coast of South Carolina will push onshore Saturday.

This system will bring cloud cover and rain chances to parts of Middle Georgia, mainly east of I-75.

As the low moves further into the Carolinas it will bring cool conditions further west as well.

The biggest change for us tomorrow will be the high temps across the area only making it into the mid 70s.

Areas further east, like Sandersville, will struggle to warm past 70°.

We can also expect gusty winds across the area through Sunday afternoon, up to 30 mph.



Sunday will be a similar forecast to Saturday, with just a small warm up into the mid and upper 70s.

Overnight Sunday, as low pressure moves, west over our area, we will see the potential for some wrap-around moisture.

This will increase our rain chances from Sunday evening through the day Monday.

This could put a damper on some of our Memorial Day plans.



Through the week we will slowly start to return to our typical summer pattern.

High temps will be warming into the mid 80s with scattered showers and storms possible each day.