Coach’s Corner 2022: Kip Burdette of the West Laurens Raiders

On this edition of Coach's Corner, 41NBC's Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Kip Burdette of the West Laurens Raiders.

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Kip Burdette of the West Laurens Raiders. Coach Burdette has taken over the West Laurens program for his first year as a head coach, hear how he plans to rebuild with some new starters.