On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jeremy Edwards of the Houston County Bears. After winning back-to-back championships with Warner Robins as the offensive coordinator, coach Edwards now brings his winning strategies to the Bears program.