Coach’s Corner 2022: Jarmarcus Johnson of the Rutland Hurricanes

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Jarmarcus Johnson of the Rutland Hurricanes. After a rough 1-8 season last year, coach Johnson has a plan to get the Hurricanes on track and winning.