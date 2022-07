Coach’s Corner 2022: Chad Campbell of the Peach County Trojans

On this edition of Coach’s Corner, 41NBC’s Bill Shanks talks football with head coach Chad Campbell of the Peach County Trojans. Peach County had their worst season since 2013 last year, but coach Campbell knows how to get his team to the playoffs.