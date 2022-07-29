Coach Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper celebrates 25 years of coaching

He began coaching at Westside in 1998, where he spent 11 years as an assistant coach under Robert Davis.

Coach Spoon Risper

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Westside High School football coach, Sheddrick “Spoon” Risper, is celebrating 25 years of coaching.

He began coaching at Westside in 1998, where he spent 11 years as an assistant coach under Robert Davis. He then took over as head coach 2009, where he has been since.

To his players like Carlos Griffin, coach Spoon is more than just a coach, he’s a friend.

“Ain’t too many coaches like him, he’s going to do what he can for you, his students he going to take care of you the best he can and he’s going to do the most he can for you,” said Griffin.

Coach Spoon is only 5 wins away from 100 career wins as head coach. He says the milestone is definitely on his mind, but it’s not his goal for the upcoming season.

“I’m not in it for personal accolades my team is making a big deal out of it. They text me every other day coach we got you we’re going to get you to 100. I always text them back hey how about we try and win a state championship,” said coach Risper.

If coach Risper reaches the 100 win mark this season, he’ll be one of three coaches in Bibb County history to reach that achievement, joining his predecessor the late Robert Davis.