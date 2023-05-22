CMV partially overturns over median, driver injured

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday afternoon, a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) crashed in Twiggs County– the driver was left injured.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), around 12:45 p.m., the CMV was traveling east on I-16 near mile marker 29.5 in Twiggs when the driver lost control entered the median. The vehicle broke the cable barrier and overturned partially in the median, blocking the inside westbound lane of I-16.

The driver was taken to the trauma center in Macon.