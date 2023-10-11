Cloudy day, rain is on the way!!!!

Good morning, cloudy start to the day in Middle Georgia as temperatures are much warmer due to the cloud coverage in the area. Currently there is a stationary boundary to the north of us. There is a warm front in the the Gulf of Mexico attached to an area of low pressure. This will be the culprit of the rain that will occur late this afternoon into Thursday evening.

As we head towards the afternoon hours cloud coverage will continue to be in place. We will se highs in the the mid to upper 70s. Late this afternoon there is a chances for a few showers. This evening widespread rain will move into the area.

Overnight we will continue to have rainfall across the area with cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s overnight. Tomorrow morning the rain will still be in the forecast so be sure to have the rain gear prepared.

The rain will begin to tapper off tomorrow afternoon into the overnight hours. However there’s a chance for a few stray showers on Friday so the rain gear is still needed. As for rainfall totals most of middle Georgia should expect 1-2 inches with localized spots up to 3 inches.

As for the rest of the 7 day, Saturday is gonna be perfect as a weak cold front moves through temperatures will be in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine. After the cold front temperatures will be below average heading in to the start of the work week. We will have plenty of sunshine too.