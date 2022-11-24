Cloudy, but dry weather moves in for Thanksgiving



It was a beautiful, warm day in Middle Georgia, but clouds have already started to push into the area tonight.

By Thursday, a wedge front will be well in place, keeping skies cloudy and highs in the mid 60s.

A few showers will be possible, mainly after midnight.



Heavy rain will be possible during the morning hours Friday along with a few thunderstorms.

Rain will stick around through the day, with showers tapering off during the evening.

Most of the day Saturday should be cloudy, but we will get a small break from the rain during the day.



Overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning our next round of rain and storms will move through the area.

Heavy rain will be possible once again with this system, but severe weather is not expected.

Rain hangs around through the early morning hours Sunday, with slow clearing by Sunday evening.



Sunshine and clear skies are back to start next week, along with a warm up into the 70s.

Another cold front will be moving in during the middle of the week, bringing the possibility of scattered storms.