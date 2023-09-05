Clouds stick around Tuesday, ahead of midweek warm up



It has been another beautiful day in Middle Georgia as low humidity stuck around and highs warmed to the low 90s.

Overnight, clouds will move into the area and hang around through the day tomorrow.

Highs will still warm into the low 90s, but more summer heat is on the way for the rest of the week

By Wednesday we will be back in the mid-90s with sunshine returning.



A cold front will approach on Thursday bringing a chance for a few isolated showers.

There won’t be a ton of available moisture with this system, so widespread rain and storms are not expected.

Meanwhile, in the Atlantic Basin, we are watching several areas for tropical development this evening.

The area of most interest is circled in red (above).



This system is being called Invest 95-L and could become a hurricane by the end of the week.

It is still pretty far out and will need to be watched closely.



Into the weekend we will keep our highs in the 90s with scattered showers and storms.