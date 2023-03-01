Clouds return Wednesday; rain and strong storms possible late week



It was another beautiful (and warm) day in Middle Georgia with clear skies and highs in the 80s.

Overnight we will start to see a change in our weather as a stationary boundary, that is currently to our south, pushes north.

This will bring an increase in our cloud cover and humidity Wednesday.

A few showers will be possible, especially in the afternoon/evening hours.

Highs Wednesday will still warm back into the 80s by the afternoon.



Thursday is when we get back into our rainy and stormy pattern for a few days.

Skies will be staying mostly to partly cloudy with winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day and into the evening hours.

This will be setting us up for a stormy day on Friday.



Friday brings a strong front across the southeast, and eventually to Middle Georgia.

A few showers will be possible to start the day, but the main line is likely during the afternoon/evening.

Highs will be in the 80s with high humidity, so instability will be relatively high, which will feed into the severe environment.

Winds, even outside of storms are going to be strong (gusts up to 35 mph), so it should be a busy weather day.

Storms should be out of the area by late evening.



The Storm Prediction Center already has our area highlighted for a 15% chance of severe storms Friday.

The main threats with storms will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Now is a good time to make sure you are ready for a potential severe weather event, especially by having a way to get your severe weather warnings.



Behind the front, the weather will calm and cool down considerably.

Highs over the weekend will be limited to the mid 70s, with lows in the 40s.

We will stay dry until the start of next week, but showers return as early as next Tuesday.