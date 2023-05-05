Clouds and shower chances increase Friday ahead of weekend warm up



After a chilly start this morning, we warmed quickly into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Tonight, as clouds move in across the area we will see a warmer evening with lows in the 50s.

Although Friday will be mostly cloudy, we will see another warm day with highs back in the 70s and low 80s.

A few showers will be possible, mainly during the afternoon.

We are not expecting much in the way of thunderstorm activity, but can’t rule out an isolated rumble of thunder.



Saturday is looking like the drier of our two weekend days.

Partly cloudy skies will give way to a warm day with highs in the 80s.

A few showers will be possible, as well as a thunderstorm.

Sunday, however, steps up our high temps and thunderstorm chances during the afternoon.

Even with the increasing chance of storms, Sunday still doesn’t look like a rain-out.



Enjoy the dry weather that we will see for part of the weekend because a pretty soggy setup is on the way next week.

We will see scattered showers and storms possible each day of next week.

Not only that, we will see a jump in high temperatures to the upper 80s and low 90s.



Based on the current forecast, the rain will likely be sticking around into the end of next week.