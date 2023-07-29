Clouds and scattered storms keep temps cooler Saturday



A small surface low has been pushing rain and clouds into the area today, keeping us in the mid-90s this afternoon.

Clouds will hang around overnight, keeping lows mainly in the mid and upper 70s.

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers.

By the afternoon, some of the cloud cover will clear and we will be warming into the mid-90s.

Thanks to high humidity, our “feels like” temperatures will be pushing back to the 100s.

Scattered storms will start to fire up during the afternoon, with heavy rain possible in any storms.



Rain chances will stick around through the evening and into Sunday morning.

The heat will be back with a vengeance on Sunday with highs warming quickly into the upper 90s and 100s.

Another round of storms will start to fire up during the afternoon, setting us up for a small cool down during the evening.



A cold front will be moving in to start next week which will bring our high temps back to the mid-90s.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible throughout the week, with increasing rain chances by the end of the week.



We are also keeping an eye on an area of storms in the Atlantic.

This storm now has a 70% chance of becoming our next tropical cyclone in the next 7 days.

Based on the current forecast we won’t see much of an impact from this system in Middle Georgia.