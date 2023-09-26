Clouds and humidity increase as rain chances return this week



We saw a return of summer weather this weekend in Middle Georgia with highs warming back to the 90s.

Clear skies will give way to mostly cloudy skies by tomorrow afternoon.

Even with this increase in clouds, we will see highs back in the upper 80s and an increase in humidity.

A few showers and storms will be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Rain chances will stick around Wednesday and Thursday for Middle Georgia with temperatures cooling as well.

Highs through the middle of the week will stay mainly in the 70s and low 80s.



Rain will start to move out on Friday with sunshine returning for much of the weekend.

We will stay mainly in the low 80s this weekend, with dry weather into next week.