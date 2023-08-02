Cloud cover increases Wednesday, however storm odds drop

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Cloud cover is ramping up towards the end of the week, however increased rain chances will hold off until late Thursday.

Today

Middle Georgia will see mostly sunny conditions give way to a bit more cloud cover as Wednesday afternoon progresses. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indexes reaching into the mid 90s. Despite the added cloud cover the UV index is still between 10 and 11 around the region, meaning sunblock is a must for anyone spending ample time outdoors. Ambient winds from the east-southeast are working to return some more moisture to the area ahead of late week storms. For this afternoon, however, those rain chances will be limited to one or two stray storms.

Tonight skies will be partly cloudy with the Full Sturgeon Moon still visible in the breaks. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 70s with ambient winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow and Beyond

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs largely in the upper 80s. Rain chances will remain low the first half of the day before a couple of isolated storms fire up in the late afternoon. A more organized line of storms could impact the region during the late evening hours before some clouds try to clear overnight. Those clouds will return Friday morning before another round of rain moves through during the afternoon. Temperatures will bounce back into the 90s with isolated PM storms over the weekend.

