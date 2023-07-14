Cloud cover and storm chances increasing to end the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Mostly cloudy skies with afternoon and evening storms are likely Friday and over the weekend.

This Afternoon and Evening

Morning cloud cover should break up a bit heading into lunchtime, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 90s heading into the afternoon. Heat indexes will reach into the low triple digits once again across most of the region. Ambient winds will largely come from the southwest at about 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will re-thicken during the later afternoon hours as rain chances climb.

While a shower or two will be possible during the early parts of the afternoon, we likely won’t see any storms until the late afternoon/early evening hours. The best chance for isolated storms this evening will be during the suppertime hours. An isolated storm will also be possible during the overnight hours. Mostly cloudy skies will persist through the night with ambient winds out of the south-southwest at 5 mph. Temperatures will largely fall into the mid 70s to begin Saturday.

This Weekend and Beyond

Mostly cloudy skies are expected most of Saturday with the potential for a bit more sunshine during the middle of the day. Highs will largely reach the low to mid 90s again with heat indexes pushing the 105 degree mark.

Numerous scattered storms will be possible over the back half of the day, including the overnight hours. Storms will have moderate to heavy rain, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and potentially some small hail. As of now, however, the Storm Prediction Center has not issued any level of severe threat for Saturday afternoon. Outside of storms in the evening and overnight cloud cover will remain dominant with low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday will see the return of a little more sunshine, however a good bit of cloud cover is likely throughout the afternoon. Storms will be more isolated in nature than Saturday with high temperatures reaching into the mid 90s. Heat indexes will once again likely reach close to 105 degrees for much of Middle Georgia. More cloud cover will work to clear out during the overnight hours with lows in the mid 70s.

Next week will see reduced rain chances with high temperatures pushing towards (and for some spots eventually reaching) the triple digits.

