Clear skies and dry weather return Wednesday



After a cloudy start today, skies have cleared across Middle Georgia, allowing our highs to warm into the 50s.

Clear skies tonight will lead to chilly temps in the low 30s and upper 20s by early Wednesday.

High pressure and a dry air mass will be keeping us clear through the end of the week, as we continue our warming trend.

High temperatures Wednesday will warm into the mid 60s, with upper 60s likely by later this week.



Over the weekend a cold front will push through the area, bringing an end to our warm temps and sunny skies.

As the front moves through we will see a chance of showers, but no thunderstorms.

This will be a mostly dry front, so no significant rain or storms are expected.

There will be a significant cool down, as highs on Sunday will be about 10° cooler than Saturday.



Valentine’s Day will be a quiet one, weather-wise, with sunshine and cool temperatures.

Clear skies will be hanging around for at least the first half of next week, but we are already tracking the potential for storms late next week.