City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers.

The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.

Kate Hogan, the director of community and economic development, says housing is crucial to the growth of the city.

“We really just wanted the opportunity to talk about all of the great benefits homeownership will have for the city of Warner Robins and encourage our single family builders to continue to invest within the city and to continue to build some more affordable style housing,” she said.

The next step will be to follow up with developers.

The city says its goal is to see an increase in multi-family housing availability over the next five years.