City of Warner Robins honors fallen service members with moment of remembrance

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins welcomed veterans and community members to Veterans Park at City Hall Monday for a Moment of Remembrance in observance of Memorial Day.

The ceremony included a Presentation of Colors, along with a reading of the poem, “Memorial Day,” by author Annette Wynne. Attendees were asked to observe a moment of silence and remember those who were killed in the line of duty.

Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick spoke about the price of freedom and thanked veterans in attendance for their service.

“It’s important to the city of Warner Robins and me during my administration to always honor our military service members, and also those that we have lost as they fought for our freedoms,” Mayor Patrick said.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization were in attendance, as well as Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapters #443 and VVA #902, American Legion Post #594 and Post #172, Seabee Island Construction Forces of the Navy, Kappa Epsilon Psi Military Sorority, Inc. and members of the Warner Robins Police & Fire Honor Guard.