City of Warner Robins announces proposed property tax increase

Three public hearings will be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins plans to increase 2023 property taxes. The Mayor and Council announced plans to increase property taxes by 8.17 percentage over the rollback millage rate for City of Warner Robins and Houston County residents. There will be a 3.43 percentage over the rollback millage rate for City of Warner Robins, Peach County residents.

Each year, the board of tax assessors is required to review the assessed value for property tax purposes. According to the City of Warner Robins there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property. And the board of tax assessors is required by law to re‐determine the value of such property and adjust the assessment.

Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase. Public hearings on this tax increase to be held at the City of Warner Robins City Hall on the following times and dates:

September 5th, 2023 at 12:00 PM

September 13th, 2023 6:00 PM

September 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM

Warner Robins City Hall is located at 700 Watson Blvd in Warner Robins.