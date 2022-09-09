City of Warner Robins announces program to help reduce crime, fill officer openings

Warner Robins Police Department partners with the City to create a Part-Time Patrol Officer Program Part-Time Patrol Officer Program

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins city leaders have created a program to help address a recent increase in crime.

The Part-Time Patrol Officer position is designed to help address a shortage in officers the Warner Robins Police Department is experiencing.

It’s also giving the department an extra set of eyes while patrolling the community.

Police Chief John Wagner says the department’s goal is to hire 15 part-time officers.

To apply, you must be post-certified or retired law enforcement. The police department says it’s hoping the program will move officers into full-time positions.

According to Chief Wagner, it will also alleviate the amount of work each officer handles.

“You have to worry about burnout with officers,” he said. “You’re going call to call, you still have training to do, you still have to go to court. There’s a lot that’s expected of these officers and we have a tremendous police department here, really great men and women.”

To find out about the program, you can visit the Facebook page: Warner Robins Police Department.