City of Warner Robins announces musical entertainment for Independence Day Concert

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins and partners have revealed the musical entertainment to be featured at the city’s 40th Annual Independence Day Celebration Concert.

Tuesday morning, officials with the city, the Houston County Board of Education and the Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that the free concert on July 1st will feature artists: Scott Stapp– the voice of Creed; Jefferson Starship; and The Dazz Band. Musical entertainment ahead of the event will be provided by Macon local, AJ the DJ.

You might know the Creed front man, Scott Stapp, as the voice behind rock radio in the early 2000’s with songs like “Weathered” and “Full Circle. Stapp has also released several songs as a solo artist such as “Proof of Life” and “The Great Divide”.

Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, including “We Built This City”, “White Rabbit”, Runaway” and more. They’ve earned 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as many Top 40 singles.

The Dazz Band has scored over 20 hits on Billboard’s R&B and Pop charts, and was the first group out of Cleveland, Ohio to win a Grammy Award for Best Performance by a R&B Group or Duo for their song “Let it Whip” in 1982.

If you’re interested in attending the Independence Day Concert in Warner Robins, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the city invites residents of the region to attend the concert on Saturday, July 1st, at the the parking lot of the McConnell-Talbert Stadium in Warner Robins. Gates will open at 5 p.m. , with live entertainment, a free concert, and fireworks show. Tickets are not required for admission.

Click here for more information about the event.