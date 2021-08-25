City of Perry to update COVID cancellations

City Council will have plan from Administration on Monday at a strategic work session.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three weeks ago, Perry announced it canceled city sponsored events for 30 days due to rising COVID cases in the area.

Since the deadline is almost up, we checked with city leaders to see what they’re planning for the next 30 days.

Tabitha Clark, the Senior Communications Administrator for Perry, says they constantly keep track of cases and hospitalizations.

Events are still canceled through the end of August. Clark says City Council will have a plan from Administration on Monday at a strategic work session.

“There will be a plan formulated to give us guidance on how we move forward,” Clark said.

Clark says decisions to cancel city events are extremely hard. She says due to a large number of people who attend those events, along with the high number of cases and hospitalizations, they feel it just wouldn’t be safe to host them.

“A lot of time and effort goes into planning these events that our community just enjoys and loves so much,” Clark said. “However, we do recognize that with our partners at Houston Healthcare, as well as surrounding officials with the communities, we’re trying to do our part.”

The Georgia National Fairgrounds events are still going on as planned. Officials there were not available for an interview, but they say they’re following state guidelines for COVID-19. There are no mask mandates, but they do enforce masks if an event requires them. There are also enhanced cleanings and hand sanitizing stations, and they encourage frequent hand washing and ask that you stay home if you feel sick.

Clark says they’re working with Houston Healthcare on when they can move forward with city events.

“We’re looking at putting into our plan a number of hospitalizations where we can feel comfortable enough to say yes we can continue on with our sponsored events,” Clark said. “Or no we need to hold off just a little bit longer.”

After City Council gets a plan from administration, the city will post the plan for September events on its social media next week.