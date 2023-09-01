City of Perry sets public hearing for property tax increase

A public hearing will take place on Tuesday, September 5th.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry is planning to increase property taxes. City council has tentatively adopted a millage rate, which will require an increase in property taxes by 8.72 percent.

According to the City of Perry, the tentative increase will result in a millage rate of 14.00 mills. That is an increase of 1.123 mills.

The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $67.38. The proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $300,000 is approximately $134.76.

A public hearing on this tax increase will take place at 6:00pm on Tuesday, September 5th at Perry City Hall. That address is 808 Carroll Street.