City of Perry services expands into new City Hall

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Historic Downtown Perry welcomed a new neighbor to the neighborhood on Friday – an expanded City Hall.

In 2014, then Mayor James E. Faircloth, Jr. began working to secure a deal to purchase the new building from the Houston County government.

Perry was able to finalized the purchase in 2020, with current Mayor Randall Walker citing the need to expand services and revitalize an historic building in the downtown area.

Three years later, those services are now being expanded and housed in the new building.

Those services are:

Municipal Court

Mayor and Council Offices

Economic Development

Main Street Program

City Clerk

Perry Welcome Center

So just how will the new City Hall benefit those in Perry?

“Residents of Perry have a facility that’s adequate to take care of our Municipal Court and provide the services we should provide,” said Mayor Walker.

With this move, city officials want residents to know this does not mean the other city services are gone. The other services will remain where they have been.