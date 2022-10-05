City of Perry prepares for crowds ahead of Georgia National Fair

PERRY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The 33rd Georgia National Fair opens it’s gates Thursday October 6th.

The City of Perry is preparing to welcome visitors near and far. Visit Perry says they’re already starting to see new faces looking for places to eat and shop.

“Our hotels are already seeing those people come in, and October by far is the best month for our hotels in term of revenue,” said Becky Wilson.

Wilson is the Interim Executive Director for Visit Perry.

She says half a million people come through the city each year. She says the fair gives them an opportunity to connect with visitors.

“We can give you recommendations on places to stay and great places to eat downtown and we have a lot of things going on.”

Businesses like Meme’s Boutique in Downtown Perry say they’re ready to welcome new faces.

“We really enjoy getting to know the customers that walk through the door and helping them find what they’re looking for.”

Kimberly Pinkney is the owner of Meme’s Boutique which she opened 6-years. She says the amount of foot traffic in her boutique increases each year.

“We also have a very good online presence so that helps our business as well, they come in, we tell them we’re online and so we end up shipping quite a bit.”

Maggie Schuyler is the President and CEO of the Perry Chamber of Commerce.

She encourages everyone to stop by downtown Perry, and she says there’s a lot going on the city.

“We usually have a lot of people coming and going, they’re shopping at our shop and eating at our restaurant, so it’s very nice to see all the visitors.”

Visit Perry says the Georgia National Fair brings communities together and creates an environment visitors can keep coming back to.