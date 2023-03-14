City of Perry manager cites recent study showing crime increase related to short-term rentals

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Perry says it wants to address concerns about a possible increase in crime related short-term rentals, including Airbnb properties. The Perry city manager cited a study indicating long-term problems with clustering short term rentals.

The study correlates high rates of Airbnb’s to higher crime rates. Community Development Director Bryan Wood explained the City of Perry’s concerns.

“Crime was a lagging indicator of the concentration of short term rentals, so it wasn’t actually the folks that were staying in the short term rentals that were committing the crime, but the fact that the neighborhood had that sense of community.”

When it comes to safety, the City of Perry enforces a special exemption process. It requires hosts to own a business licenses for short-term rentals.