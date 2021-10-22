City of Perry hosts meeting for Pine Needle Park

Residents got an update on future amenities, including new walking trails.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The city of Perry hosted a public meeting for Pine Needle Park Thursday. It was the second meeting for the 63 acre park.

The meeting included a presentation with progress of the park so far. City leader also addressed any concerns, and residents were able to look at two different plans for the walking trails.

We spoke with Public Works Superintendent, Ansley Fitzner, about the proposed amenities.

“Our proposal includes a 10 foot wide concrete walking path which is similar to Rotary Park. That will provide the most versatile use for accessibility, parents, strollers, bikes,” said Fitzner.

If you missed the meeting, you can reach out through the city’s website or their social media.