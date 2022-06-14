City of Milledgeville to host Annual Fireworks Celebration after 2 year hiatus

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville announced that its 4th of July fireworks celebration is back.

According to a press release from the city, after a 2 year-long hiatus due to COVID, it will be hosting its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, July 2nd, just after dark on the campus of Central Georgia Technical College– which is collaborating with the city to make the event happen. The city is using the services of Zambelli Fireworks, a Florida based company, to provide the entertainment. Representatives from both the city and from CGTC have expressed excitement to bring the event back to the community.

The Public Works Department and CGTC staff will be blockading the site to make it safe for the pyrotechnics crew and viewers alike. The Milledgeville Fire Department and Police Department will also be present to ensure proper fire safety as well as help with the flow of traffic.