City of Milledgeville continues to experience water system issues

UPDATE: A boil water advisory has been issued for all city water customers– excluding the Central State Hospital Campus.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Milledgeville is continuing to experience issues with their water system.

According to a release from the city, the water system experienced increased tank levels overnight due to the increased flow at the water treatment plant. They say that plans are still in place to install a portable pump and they’re hoping it’ll be online by Friday at the latest.

Its also noted that even though the plant is producing more flow, it will take some time for tanks to fill to the capacity of their pre-crisis levels. The city asks that citizens continue conserving water in the meantime.

A boil water advisory is expected to be issued soon as well.

Drinking water will be available at the County Government Center, and water for non-drinking uses is still available at the fire station locations listed here.

All afterschool programs in the Baldwin County School District have also been canceled for Thursday.