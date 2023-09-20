City of Forsyth reflecting with its Bicentennial Celebration this weekend

Starting Friday, the celebration will be full of activities and vendors for everyone to enjoy.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Forsyth is looking back on 200 years of history with its Bicentennial Celebration this weekend.

Founded in 1823, Forsyth now serves as the county seat for Monroe County. Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson says he’s humbled to take part in the Celebration.

“We have a rich history here, so it’s exciting to be able to reflect on that and also to project for the future,” Mayor Wilson said.

As part of the celebration, elected officials and community members will write letters to be included in a time capsule that will be opened in 50 years.

“It really makes you reflect when you think about our place in history and we’re celebrating 200 years and someone will be here celebrating 50 years from now and reflecting on what we’ve done,” said Mayor Wilson.

The celebration isn’t just about observing history. Executive Director of the Forsyth Convention and Visitors Bureau, Gilda Stanberry, says it’s also about having fun and making memories.

“FUN is really what we’re trying to achieve so that you have those positive memories, and it’s the storytelling after – the stories that you share with your children, your friends, your family,” said Stanberry.

She says there will be something at the celebration for everyone to enjoy. Things like shopping, food trucks, local bands, art demonstrations, hot air balloon rides, fireworks shows, and a dunk tank for Mayor Wilson. Stanberry encourages everyone to visit Forsyth and be a part of history.

“What we do today makes it possible for future generations, whatever our future is. We don’t have a crystal ball, but we can put it together.”

The celebration will begin this Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the Retro Music Festival.

Festivities will continue Saturday from 10:00 a.m until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can learn more about Forsyth’s history and find the celebration schedule by visiting Forsyth Convention and Visitor’s Bureau website.