City of Dublin will soon have a third fire station

A new fire station will soon serve residents of north Dublin.

City of Dublin will soon see a new Fire Station New Fire Station

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new fire station will soon serve residents of north Dublin.

The first fire station, the Southside Fire Station, was built in 1972. The second, the Shamrock Station, was built in 1980.

According to Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler, the need for another station on the north side of town was high.

“Response times are any where from 5 to 10 minute,” Cutler said. “So if you’re trapped in a burning building or you’re having a medical cardiac arrest or anything like that, that’s a bit too long.”

That will soon no longer be the case. The city will use SPLOST funds to build a new station and is hoping to complete the project for less than $3 million.

Tracy Childers has worked with the fire department since 1996.

“Anytime that you put a new station anywhere, it always brings new jobs,” Childers said. “And it’s got the morale here moved up.”

According to Childers, the new fire station will be the last piece in making sure all communities in the city are served.

The station is set to be built on Jefferson Street.

“We’ll have a large enough room for the community to have meetings there,” City Manager Lance Jones said. “So if they have a neighborhood watch meeting or any kind of neighborhood group, we can accommodate there.”

The new fire station is expected to be complete by the end of 2022.