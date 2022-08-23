City of Dublin names Josh Powell city manager

Powell, who's been serving as acting city manager since December, worked for the city as an attorney before taking on the position.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Dublin has named Josh Powell its city manager.

As acting city manager, Powell has already combined several departments to help with efficiency.

He says that due to frequent turnover of city employees, he wants to make sure he can help in any way.

“Just being able to make a change, make a difference, help everyone to achieve the goals that they’re after,” he said. “I also want to bring new ideas to the table. It’s always good to fight against that old way of doing things.”

Powell says he’s working closely with the mayor and city council to make major renovations to several buildings in the city.