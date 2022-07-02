City of Centerville celebrates Independence Day

The City of Centerville held its annual 'Independence Day Celebration' on Friday.

Centerville Independence Day Celebration Independence Day Celebration

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT ) — The City of Centerville held its annual ‘Independence Day Celebration’ on Friday.

Hundreds attended the event at Center Park, which featured live music from the Swingin’ Medallions and a local DJ.

Families brought picnic blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the show, while kids cooled off in the splash pad.

Food truck lined the park as well.

Bobbie Griger attended the celebration for the first time after hearing about it on the radio.

“Happy people, happy happy people and the children playing in the splash pads, so it’s a happy place to be,” Griger said. “Everybody’s very nice.”

The fireworks show started at 9:45.