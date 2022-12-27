Cities across Middle Georgia facing water issues due to the cold weather

The bitter cold is causing major water issues across Middle Georgia.

Photo: MGN

MILLEDGEVILE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The bitter cold is causing major water issues across Middle Georgia.

In Baldwin County, residents are encouraged to conserve their water. County Manager, Carlos Tobar, says the weather caused hundreds of residential and business water breaks.

In Monroe County, a boil water advisory was issued for residents on the north Monroe County water system, due to a water main leak and loss of pressure in the Butts County water system.

The advisory applies to all homes on Johnstonville Road and north of Johnstonville Road other than the River Forest, Riata and River Walk subdivisions.