Circle K on Gray Highway in Macon robbed at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery at a Macon gas station Thursday night.

It happened at the Circle K on Gray Highway just after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators say a man wearing all black, entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After getting cash he ran off.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.