Christmas tours back in person at the Old Governor’s Mansion

The tours showcase the history that once took place at the mansion. Tours last an hour, and there's more to see this year.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/MWGT)— The Old Governor’s Mansion in Milledgeville is all decked out in Christmas decorations.

It’s welcoming back the community for in-person Christmas tours this year, after last years tours were held virtually.

Matt Davis, Director of the Historic Museums of Georgia College says this year has welcomed even more people.

“The response has been very overwhelming, community members, school groups, local college groups and visitors from all over the country have come to see the Christmas mansion tours and I think people are glad to get out and see things again and kind of enjoy the traditions of the seasons,” said Davis.

Christmas tours are going until December 22. For more information on times and tickets click here.



