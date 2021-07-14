Child tax credits coming to bank accounts July 15th

Courtney Driver is using the child tax credits to pay for expenses for her 5-year-old daughter.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Child tax credits are on their way to 91 percent of Georgia families. Including the family of Warner Robins resident Courtney Driver. She’s a former marine turned paralegal, she’s also a single mom to her 5 year-old-daughter Jaya. Driver says the credits will help her pay for Jaya’s childcare and other expenses.

“For me groceries, making sure our bill are paid on time. Back to school, we’re going back to school in August so making sure she’s prepared to go back to school, and preparing for the holidays,” Driver said.

Starting July 15th families with a child or children under the age of 6 will get $300 per child. If your family has children ages 6 to 17 you’ll get $250 per child.

In order to be eligible your family has to make $150,000 jointly or $112,500 as a single parent.

Georgia Democrats hosted a virtual press conference Wednesday to talk about the benefits of the tax credits. Congresswoman Nikema Williams, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, says the tax credits will provide direct relief to working families.

“To recover from the pandemic this tax cut will help working parents get back on their feet. This tax cut means parents don’t have to stay up late at night worrying about how they’re going to shoulder this cost associated with the pandemic,” Congresswoman Williams said.

Driver says the tax credits are beneficial for working moms like her. She was discouraged that Congressman Austin Scott, who represents her district, didn’t support the tax credits. She feels like the issue is not something that should be up for debate because of the amount of families in financial need due to the pandemic.

“We know families are in need of help, they’re in need of jobs, they’re in need of financial relief and so I’m glad this plan is here to help families that are in need of financial relief,” said Driver.

We reached out to Congressman Austin Scott’s office for an opportunity to offer Republican input, but he was unavailable today. Also we asked for a statement on his views on the tax credit and we have not heard back.

Go to the IRS website: