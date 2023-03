Child found dead in swimming pool at Perry home

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Monday morning, a 2-year-old child was found dead in a swimming pool.

According to Houston County coroner James Williams, the child was discovered around 9:30 a.m., at a pool in the 100 block of Wellington Drive in Perry.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Juvenile Division is investigating the death, and the child’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab.