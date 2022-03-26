Cherry Blossom trees are finally blooming

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Cherry Blossom trees are one of the big draws of the festival. It took some time, but they’re finally blooming.

Some people come to the Cherry Blossom Festival for the entertainment, some people come for the food, and some people come to see the beautiful Cherry Blossom trees. Angela is originally from Macon, and says she attends the festival for all it has to offer.

“Over the years I’ve attended several events so I was just really excited. Got a few friends from Warner Robins to come out and join me. So we just wanted to have a night out on the town,” she said.

Aaron Buzza is the C.O.O. and Vice President of Development for Visit Macon. He says sometimes it’s hard to plan the festival around when the trees will bloom. Cold weather delayed the trees blooming for the start of the festival. Now though, they’re blooming all over Macon.

“Past Ingleside Village and you head toward ridge there’s a wonderful display kind of equidistant between pierce and ridge,” he said. “And then through all of Wesleyan Woods.”

Buzza says everyone who walks through the Visitor Center wants to see the trees. He says they had a packed tour group who couldn’t get enough of the blooming trees.

“People were just pressing at the windows looking out at the trees, so that was a lot of fun,” he said. “So it’s energizing for us because obviously we’re excited but then you get that much more excited when everyone walking through the visitor center wants to see the trees and wants to talk about the experience.”

Angela says she’s excited to see the blooming trees and recommends everyone go out and enjoy the festival.

“Check out everything it’s just the best place to be this time of year just come to Macon Georgia. It’s where it’s at, it’s where it’s happening,” she said.

Visit Macon says this weekend is the perfect time to see the Cherry Blossom trees.

You can look at the trees from the comfort of your own home on their “Bloom Cam” on their website. Or if you want to go see them in person, there’s a map on their website.