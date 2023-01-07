Cherry Blossom Royalty application process open

Current queen Logan Smith will pass the crown on to the next queen in February. Reflecting on her time as queen, Smith says she hopes she's been a source of encouragement to other girls who would like to apply.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Crowns, dresses, bright lights and pink everywhere. When you think about Cherry Blossom Royalty, this might be what you imagine, but how exactly does one become a royal?

“So in years past, it was a pageant, but we have moved into our industry standards of having an application process and an interview, so we really get to know our applicants and know who’s going to be representing the face of the festival and the face of Macon as they’re traveling all over the community,”Cherry Blossom Festival Director of Marketing & Fulfillment Hannah Theus explained.

All applicants are required to have three letters of recommendation and be legal Georgia residents. The Cherry Blossom Queen is required to be a junior or senior in high school with at least a 3.0 GPA. They’re also required to write an essay about their knowledge of the Cherry Blossom Festival.

“It’s a great way for people to be involved in the community but to also represent us in Macon or to the other areas that we travel,” Theus said. “We go places as far as Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl, to Michigan to the National Cherry Festival.”

“One thing I would say is that this has been one of the best opportunities I’ve ever done, and I would encourage anyone to apply,” she said. “You get to meet so many new people, get involved in Macon, which was something I was doing but wasn’t doing to this caliber, and it’s just really great to help be the face of Macon.”

Other roles open for applications are the Cherry Blossom Princess for eighth graders and the Legacy Queen for women 55 years or older.

No matter the title — all Cherry Blossom Royalty serve as representatives of Macon.

The deadline for applications is January 14. If you’d like to learn more or apply, you can check out the official page here.