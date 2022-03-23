UPDATE: Carolyn Crayton Park closed Wednesday due to severe weather

Carolyn Crayton Park will be closed Wednesday, and the Founder's Day events, scheduled to happen at Third Street Park, will be postponed to Thursday.

Cherry Blossom Festival potential weather risk Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Due to the potential severe weather on Wednesday, several Cherry Blossom Festival activities will be postponed or closed on Wednesday, March 23.

The Founder’s Day events scheduled to take place at Third Street park in downtown Macon are being moved to Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Organizers tell us this is because Third Street Park doesn’t have a place to take cover from the rain.

Carolyn Crayton Park will be closed Wednesday, the festival announced in a Facebook post Tuesday night.

“We try to make it early enough so we can let everyone know,” Marketing and Events Manager Arah Adams said earlier Tuesday. “So we don’t have to make a call and then it doesn’t happen. Then a few other things down at the park, because it does get rather muddy.”

Sr. Day at CCP presented by AARP has also been rescheduled to Sunday, March 27.

If you wish to stay up to date about the park and closures, visit the festival’s website here or download the festival’s app in your app store.